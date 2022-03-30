ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting victim’s mom calls for more charges

By Josh Sanchez
 2 days ago

Correction: Shessia had custody of just Tomaz and his twin.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nearly a week after police say a 20-year-old man was shot by two teens, his mother shares her frustration with the charges brought on the suspects.

Many people that knew Tomaz Shessia are remembering him as someone who was a positive light. But his mom said the charges a 14-year-old and 16-year-old are facing, do not fit the crime.

“He just really always cared about, he’s got a big heart you know? And he’s the kind of guy that would want to make everyone around him feel better if they were having a bad day,” remembers Jody Shessia, Tomaz’s mother.

Shessia’s has been in Tomaz’s life for two decades. He and his twin sister were in her custody a few months after he was born. His life was tragically cut short Wednesday, March 23rd.

Police said Tomaz was shot near the 4200 block of South Martin Luther King jr Boulevard. Two suspects were arrested a short time later. The 14-year-old and 16-year-old teens are now in juvenile custody, both are charged with second-degree murder as juveniles. Shessia said that’s not enough.

“I also feel that there should be more charges added on to their sentencing because I think some things were missed as far as them concealing an carrying a weapon at 14 and 16-years-old is also a crime. So, why aren’t they being charged with that?” said Shessia.

She said she has been in close contact with the police and prosecutor’s office discussing the case. She said she’s been told that changes may come following further investigation. For now, Shessia said she would like to see the suspects tried as adults.

“I think that gives them more of a punishment that matches the crime that’s been committed,” she said.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon said she can not comment on the details of the case. But in a statement, she said cases like this are considered individually and charged accordingly.

As the investigation continues, Shessia said she’s left picking up the pieces of her life but she’s thankful for the community that has rallied around her family with offers of prayers and help around the house.

“It has been a really humbling experience,” Shessia added.

Prosecutor Siemon said she considers a variety of factors including suspect age, history, and the offense before considering any possibility of sending juveniles through an adult court system.

6 News will follow this case closely and will bring you any developments as they come.

