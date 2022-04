Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff will be able to remove their masks indoors beginning Wednesday. The nation’s second-largest school district announced the news today after reaching agreements with its labor unions. “I strongly support ending the indoor mask requirement and am committed to continuing to uphold our science-based approach to COVID-19 safety and protocols,” said new Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho in a statement. “I want to personally thank our students, employees and families for their support and patience. We know some in our school communities and offices will continue to wear...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO