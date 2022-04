WASHINGTON — Amazon's decision to build a new headquarters in Arlington County is now paying dividends for communities on the other side of the Potomac River. Amazon has announced plans to invest nearly $82 million to build 742 new affordable homes next to two Metro stations in Prince George's County. It's part of a commitment Amazon made to the D.C. region when it chose Arlington as its East Coast headquarters.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 16 DAYS AGO