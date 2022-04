ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Got debt? A new law that goes into effect next month will protect you from predatory collectors. On April 7th, the statute of limitations on your debt is reduced from six years to three years. That means that after three years, collectors can't take you to court to collect an old debt. They can't threaten to sue you either. And that keeps criminal collectors from hounding you with old debt they you may not even owe.

