ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccalla, AL

MAJOR CRASH: Serious Delays/Vehicle Fire On I-20/59 South Near McCalla

By dcdc
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A serious accident on Interstate 20/59 South near McCalla is causing very long delays. Traffic is backed up...

953thebear.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear

8K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WRAL

2 crashes on I-40 cause major delays in North Carolina

Two crashes on Interstate 40 are causing major traffic delays Sunday afternoon in North Carolina. A 12:28 p.m. crash on I-40 East near NC-40 had traffic at a miles-long standstill. One of two lanes of traffic remain closed. The state advised drivers to take exit 355 and make a left...
FAISON, NC
KFVS12

Drone12: Deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash. The Charleston Department of Public Safety director discussed a deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57. Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Multiple deaths and vehicles fires...
CHARLESTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Mccalla, AL
State
Alabama State
Calhoun County Journal

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 20

Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at approximately 2:35 p.m. Friday, March 18, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division was notified of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 westbound near the 164 mile marker. The right lane will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through this area. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
ACCIDENTS
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle crash on Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers

Authorities are investigating a crash with injuries in south Fort Myers. The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting injuries and a roadblock. A red Nissan was impacted. It appears the car got into a crash with a semi, which is also on the scene. Daniels Parkway eastbound lanes from Fuel Farm Road to Gateway were closed during the investigation.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#I 20#Traffic Accident
KNOX News Radio

Multiple vehicle crash south of Grand Forks

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the chain-reaction crashes occurred around 6:00 p.m. on I-29 near mile marker 132 – about 6 miles south of Grand Forks. In addition, several other vehicles ran off the roadway into the median and ditches. The NDHP says an estimated 15-20 vehicles were involved in various.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KSST Radio

20-Mile I-30 Vehicle Pursuit Ends Near Brinker With Spiked Truck Tire, Arrest

A 20-mile I-30 vehicle pursuit through Hopkins County late Saturday night ended near Brinker with the fleeing truck’s tire being spiked, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley reported seeing a Chevrolet Silverado with a non-operational head light pass him at 10:54 p.m. March 19, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 30 near mile marker 111 and attempted to stop him for the defective equipment.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFMJ.com

OSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Hubbard with serious injuries

Warren OSP is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hubbard Township that resulted in serious injuries. The crash occurred in I-80 Westbound near milepost 233 on Tuesday evening. Troopers say that a 57-year old Niles man was operating a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck. Troopers say the driver traveled onto...
HUBBARD, OH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Crash on I-77 North causing delays in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash has closed the middle three northbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday on I-77 North near Mile Marker 4. Traffic could be seen building up in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
10TV

I-71 south closed due to crash near 17th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed south of 17th Avenue in Columbus because of a crash. Police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. As of around 9 p.m., police dispatchers said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center. The person's condition...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS 46

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle along I-20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a vehicle fatally struck him along I-20 near Candler Road Thursday night. Now, DeKalb County police (DKPD) are investigating the incident. It happened at approximately 10 p.m. DKPD say the man was reportedly in the roadway at the time of the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews responded at 9:44 p.m. to the area of Four Mile Road and Highway 319. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while crews worked at the scene. No other […]
CONWAY, SC
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy