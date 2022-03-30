MAJOR CRASH: Serious Delays/Vehicle Fire On I-20/59 South Near McCalla

Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at approximately 2:35 p.m. Friday, March 18, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division was notified of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 westbound near the 164 mile marker. The right lane will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through this area. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO