Urbana boys trying to live up to lofty standards set by last season's team in lacrosse

Urbana's Gavin McKay (11) and teammate Dylan Lange (18) react after McKay's goal moments before the end of the first half against Walkersville on Tuesday night. Staff photo by Bill Green

WALKERSVILLE — There will be nights when it sort of looks and feels like last season, when the Urbana High boys lacrosse team rolled through an unbeaten season and claimed its first state championship with a juggernaut offense and a sturdy defense.

The passes will be sharp. The shots will be on point. And the defense will put the clamps on the opposing offense.

Tuesday night’s dominant, 17-6 road win over a Walkersville team that had not yet lost this season drifted in that general direction, as nine different Urbana players found their way into the scoring column, including seven that scored goals.

Junior midfielder Hunter Bryant was feeling himself near the end of the third quarter and flipped a shot around the back of his head.

Bryant, who played much more of a defensive role last season than he will this season, had already scored six goals, and this would have been a spectacular way to cap a strong performance if it happened to go in.

“When he has time and room, he finishes pretty well,” Urbana coach Gavin Donahue said of Thompson.

There will also be nights when the Hawks look nothing like they did last season, when the passes don’t connect and the shots don’t go in and the defense is a little more accommodating than it should be.

Dropped passes that lead to turnovers, which Urbana (2-1) didn’t have to worry about at all last season, have plagued the team in the early stages of this season, particularly in a 13-5, season-opening loss to Sherwood.

The Hawks then pulled out a 6-4 victory last Thursday at Fallston on the strength of the defense. No player scored more than two goals for them.

“The expectation is to be what we were last season,” Bryant said. “Even when we were out there playing Fallston and Sherwood, other teams are talking like, ‘Oh you guys aren’t what you were last year.’ It’s kind of like this expectation we are all trying to meet.”

There will be nights when they come close and nights when they are pretty far off. It’s a new team and a different season, the Hawks willingly acknowledge that.

“We are getting better day by day,” Donahue said. “Obviously, we are young this year [with four sophomores and two juniors starting on offense]. We are going to have some growing pains and development. ... Hopefully, by the end of the season, we are clicking at our highest level.”

Last year, Urbana got nearly all of its scoring from just four players, brothers Jason and Jack Jozwiak and Eric and Jason Kolar.

This season, it is likely to be far more balanced, as evidenced in the win over Walkersville.

Juniors Dylan Lange and Gavin McKay both finished with three goals, while freshman Elijah Jean-Jaques added two.

“It’s kind of weird to get used to it,” said Lange, who scored the game-winning goal in the state final last June. “After last year, not touching the ball at all, to running the offense this year. It’s kind of a big leap.”

Urbana will likely rely a little more on its defense than it has in previous seasons, Donahue said.

The Hawks were pretty solid on that front Tuesday, though Walkersville’s Ethan Guillott managed to score three goals, while teammate Diego Garza added a pair.

Junior goalie Carter Berg made 12 saves for Urbana.

No matter what the Hawks do this season, for better or for worse, it will inevitably be measured against what the team accomplished last season.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, according to Lange.

“It’s good to set ourselves to a high standard because it gives us something to work toward,” he said. “It gives you that drive to meet those standards.”