Cleveland County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

WOOD

Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Will Hit the South This Week

Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Clinton. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

