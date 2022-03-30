ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung CHANGING the Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip... Sort of... & more! (video)

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony revamps PlayStation Plus to take on Xbox Game Pass. The official news today begin with Sony and PlayStation. As yes, after months of leaks, the company officially announced that they will be revamping PlayStation Plus to take on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. The way this would work is they'd be...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung teases next Galaxy A Series phones - and your wallet is already smiling

The time has come for the often-talked about if not eagerly-anticipated update to Samsung's mid-range phones: the Galaxy A Series. On Sunday, the South Korean tech giant sent out invitations to an online-only product event and launch, set for Thursday, March 17, at 10 AM ET. If there was any lingering doubt that Samsung's next event would address its more affordable handset line, the invite, which features a grid of multi-colored and cheerful "A"s, removes that.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon is running a huge blowout sale on Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, and more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Despite all the recent controversies surrounding performance throttling and benchmark manipulation, as well as arguably smaller flaws concerning charging speeds and early software, it's still easy to understand why you'd want to get a Galaxy S22-series powerhouse as your next daily driver.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Amazon is having an epic sale on Samsung Galaxy phones, including the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, but you'll need to act fast

If you've been waiting for a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it looks like Amazon might have you covered. For the rest of the day, the online retailer is selling those and a wide variety of other Samsung Galaxy devices at a pretty hefty discount. For the aforementioned Fold 3, you're looking at 22% off (savings of $400) while the Flip 3 is selling at a 15% discount. Other devices in the sales roundup include the Galaxy S21 FE and the S20 FE, the latter of which is selling for a whopping 36% off.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Save $400 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Today Only

Samsung flipped the script on flip phones when it released the Galaxy Z series of foldable handsets, including the Fold 3 5G. The 2-in-1 smartphone/tablet, a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, comes with some of the same bells and whistles as a laptop—including the price tag. But for one day only, Amazon is offering a $400 discount on the unlocked Android device, selling for $1,399.99.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Samsung Is Prepping Yet Another Galaxy M Series Launch

Ever since Samsung announced its first M series device back in 2018, the company has been pretty bullish about its prospects. Even though the Galaxy M Series was initially intended to target emerging smartphone markets in Asia (countries like India, Vietnam, and Indonesia), the success of the M Series prompted Samsung to introduce these devices in several European countries. The company has also been regularly updating the Galaxy M series devices with fresh models every year — and it looks like 2022 isn't going to be an exception.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Samsung to unveil its new A-Series phones this Thursday

What just happened? Samsung’s flagship S-series of handsets tend to get all the attention, but the company also manufactures the best-selling Android phone in the world: the Galaxy A12. Now, Samsung has announced an event taking place next week that will reveal the next handsets joining the A-Series line.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung prices 2022 4K, 8K, Neo QLED TVs, pre-orders begin

Samsung has released its official pricing for its 2022 line-up of 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs and pre-ordering for these new models is now available via Samsung’s website. The TVs include the 8K Neo QLED QN800B and QN900B, 4K Neo QLED models, an update to The Frame 4K TVs, and the somewhat surprising inclusion of Samsung’s first QD-OLED TV, which Samsung is simply calling “Samsung OLED (S95B).”
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Xiaomi 12 Pro: An Android 12 Powerhouse You Might Not Have Considered

Xiaomi's latest flagship 12 Pro phone packs top-end specs, including a potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, 120-watt fast charging and a large, vibrant display. It ticks many of the boxes you'd expect of a flagship phone in 2022 and it offers some solid competition to...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google IO is OFFICIAL (Pixel 6a and Watch?), iPhone 14 is THE SAME & more! (video)

Samsung Galaxy A33 announced with 6.4-inch 90Hz display and 25W fast charging. The official news today begin with Samsung as the company just had their event earlier today were we got the latest updates to their A Series. Not much changes in the look department, but I'm actually not gonna complain cause these phones already looked too good for their price. Starting with the A33, it brings a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Display running at 90Hz. It's powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, paired with up to 8 Gigs of RAM and 256 Gigs of expandable storage. It also brings a 5000 mAh battery and a quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor. The A53 brings a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display running at 120Hz and then shares pretty much the same processor, battery, memory and storage configurations as the A33. The main differences are in the camera as this one brings a 64MP main sensor, and a 12MP ultra wide, but it still brings a depth and a macro sensor like the A33. Finally, the A73 brings a 6.7-inch FHD+ panel running at 120Hz, same processor, same RAM, storage and battery. But on this one we're getting a 108MP main sensor, the same 12MP ultra wide and the depth and macro cameras. Oh, and all of these models bring 5G unlike their predecessors. The A33 starts at 370 Euros, the A53 at 450 but we don't have details on the A73 yet. Let us know what content you'd like to see from these devices.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

These are the best Galaxy S22 Plus Wallet Cases

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the best smartphones from Samsung in 2022, and it comes with several improvements over its predecessor. The new flagship comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerful chipset, and it has a versatile camera layout on the back. Although the device supports both Samsung Pay and Google Pay, you may want a cover or a case that lets you carry a credit card or ID with you, and we’ve collected some of the best accessories that we could find.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature upgraded UTG

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was one of the best devices in 2021, and it seems that Samsung wants to make its successor even better. Samsung’s largest foldable device may not be the perfect phone, but at least it gets several things right. For instance, it features great cameras, water resistance, stylus support, and a great display. However, Samsung may have found a way to improve the Ultra-Thin Display used in its foldable phones, and it seems that we may see it in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The Galaxy A and Pixel a series have ushered in a golden age of budget phones

Splashing flagship cash no longer feels like a necessity for a great phone. Reminisce with me, if you will, on a time not too long ago. A time before Samsung’s Galaxy A series thrived as it does now. A time before Google figured out how to distill its Pixel experience into a wallet-friendly package. An era when affordable phones weren’t worth a second look. They were overpriced, underpowered, bloated with extra apps, rarely updated — take your pick of issues. Now, we’re living in a different time, a golden age of budget phones.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung One UI 4.1 lands on the Galaxy Z smartphones

Samsung has announced that it is releasing it’s One UI 4.1 to some of its Galaxy Z smartphones. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. The new One UI 4.1 was introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and now Samsung is rolling it out to more devices.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be a huge seller for Samsung, for a surprising reason

It looks like Samsung is expecting big things from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, with the phone seemingly expected to sell far better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. That’s according to Ross Young (a leaker with an excellent track record) who claims that Samsung is planning to build 8.7 million display panels for the phone in 2022, compared to 5.1 million for the Z Flip 3 in 2021.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

The new iPad Pro could feature Apple’s M2 chip and MagSafe charging

Apple recently launched the new fifth-generation iPad Air with an M1 processor under the hood, which means this new iPad is almost as potent as the current iPad Pro models. However, it seems that Cupertino wants to increase the power difference between its tablets, as a new rumor claims that the new iPad Pro will launch later in 2022, and it could feature a new M2 chip.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

