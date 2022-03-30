Lady Vols Burrell declares for WNBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols junior Rae Burrell is skipping her senior season and entering her name in the WNBA Draft, she announced the news Tuesday on Instagram.

Burrell missed 12 games after suffering an injury during the first game of the season. She finished the season strong averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while leading the Lady Vols to it’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016 .

Burrell is expected to be selected in the top 10 in the WNBA Draft on April 11.

