ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Lady Vols Burrell declares for WNBA Draft

By Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9ErR_0etjwKDX00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols junior Rae Burrell is skipping her senior season and entering her name in the WNBA Draft, she announced the news Tuesday on Instagram.

Burrell missed 12 games after suffering an injury during the first game of the season. She finished the season strong averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while leading the Lady Vols to it’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016 .

THE LATEST : University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers news

Burrell is expected to be selected in the top 10 in the WNBA Draft on April 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WATE
WATE

16K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WREG

Trio of Tigers put their names in the transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a tough few days for Penny Hardaway. Hardaway lost three Tigers to the transfer portal in one day, including two more players from that number one recruiting class. John Camden and Sam Onu both put their names in the portal Tuesday, along with Miami transfer Earl Timberlake. Timberlake is one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Skyy Clark, 5-Star Point Guard, Down To 6 Schools

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark, who decommitted from Kentucky earlier this month, has cut his list of schools down to six choices. Clark is still considering Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington, he announced on Tuesday. The Montverde (Fla.) Academy product is the fifth-rated point guard and 27th-ranked overall...
BASKETBALL
The Independent

Trial to begin in slaying of former NBA player in Memphis

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted.Opening statements in Turner's trial could finally reveal key details about Wright’s slaying, one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Wnba Draft#Volunteers#The Wnba Draft#Nexstar Media Inc
WBIR

Kellie Harper signs contract extension through 2026-27

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fresh off Tennessee women's basketball's first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2016, head coach Kellie Harper is signing on through the 2026-27 season. This announcement came from University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White on Thursday morning. The 1999 UT grad and three-time...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

FIRST Robotics competition kicks off this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From March 30th to April 2nd high schoolers from across the region are flocking to the Thompson-Boling Arena for a robotics competition brought to you by FIRST. The Thompson-Boling Arena is being transformed into a robotic battleground for high schoolers to compete for a chance...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Proposal for new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville

Governor Bill Lee’s Budget Amendment Presentation included a proposal for a $500 million commitment toward building a new stadium for the Tennessee Titians. Proposal for new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville. Mountain Tough website relaunched to help Wears Valley …. Police warn TikTok users against making dangerous …. How...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

UofM’s Camden, Onu enter transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can add Sam Onu’s name to the list of Memphis Tigers Basketball Players entering the Transfer Portal. Onu, a 6′9″ center, redshirted this season as a freshman, only seeing action in the Tigers’ two pre-season games. He joins freshman forward John...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy