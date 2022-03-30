Reports of fraudulent DCF claims in 2021 down from previous year, data shows

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Data from the Florida Department of Children and Families shows there were fewer reports of fraudulent claims for assistance reported in 2021 than in the previous year.

However, both years saw a significant jump in reports of fraudulent claims compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than two weeks ago, 40-year-old Kurtus Hayes was arrested in Seminole County on fraud charges.

Kurtus Hayes A Seminole County man is accused of lying to receive thousands of dollars in state benefits. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say he under-reported his family’s income to collect food stamps and Medicaid benefits illegally for more than a year. He was arrested and released on bond this week.

According to DCF data, they investigated 62,107 such fraud complaints last year. That’s down from 65,595 reported in 2020.

By comparison, in 2019, DCF received less than 54,000 fraud complaints.

Public assistance fraud complaints reported to DCF could be eligible for a reward.

“The department is dedicated to detecting, preventing and recovering abuse, fraud and waste within the public assistance programs,” DCF said in a statement.

For more information on how to report fraud claims to DCF, click here.

