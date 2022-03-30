ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

BREAKING: Douglas County health director authority debate

WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new buses will catch your eye, but not your ears. Storms come to an end with...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 101.7

Douglas County Warrant Resolution Event Planned

Douglas County court officials have set this years date for an event that's become an annual occurrence - at least before the pandemic. April 12 is the date of the warrant resolution event for 2022 at the Government Center. Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office and the Clerk...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Douglas County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Douglas County, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Burn ban in effect in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County fire chief have again issued a burn ban. The burn ban is in effect for Friday, according to Joel Sacks of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department. The 6 First Alert Weather team’s forecast from Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord on Friday morning...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Dot
WOWT

Omaha man found with gunshot wounds

Iowa voters can now begin requesting absentee ballots for the primary election on June 7th. The emotional debate over who has the power to issue a mask mandate in Omaha. A streetcar moving between Omaha and Council Bluffs could one day mean the end of teeing off at the Dodge Park Golf Course.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cave-in reveals old septic pit in Omaha homeowner’s front yard

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The recent rain brought unexpected relief for a northwest Omaha homeowner. It exposed a danger lurking just below her front yard. Hidden for decades, a hazard revealed itself in Katie Smith’s front yard near 73rd and Miami before it got the drop on her. “Total...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Minnesota's Walz ranked 31st in nationwide governor report

(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received two out of five stars for economics policies in a new ranking of U.S. governors. The report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) grades the 50 governors by metrics related to economic freedom. Walz, who’s running for reelection this...
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC needs authority to better coordinate public health data, former directors say

Modernized public data health infrastructure is needed to protect health and save lives, five former CDC directors said in an opinion article for The Hill. Tom Frieden, Julie Gerberding, Jeffrey Koplan, William L. Roper, David Satcher said they each recognized the need for more accurate, timely and comprehensive data when they headed up the agency. Progress was limited due to lack of funds and legal authority.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWT

BREAKING: Two killed, one hurt in fiery rollover crash in Omaha

Hours after Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigned from congress the state has set a date for the "special election" to replace him. Omaha mayor delivers 2022 State of the City address. Updated: 30 minutes ago. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert delivered her "State of the City" address calling the city "strong,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

COVID-19 cases dropping in Douglas County

Dr. O'Keefe says with COVID still circulating in other parts of the world, this pandemic is far from over. Pfizer works to advance COVID-19 vaccine, treatment options. The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska Medicine returning to normal operations. Updated: Mar....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Rental money headed to Omaha, Lincoln despite veto

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert delivered her ninth state of the city address Friday. The state confirms two more cases of the bird flu. Rain chances Friday night ahead of a drier, mild weekend. 6 On Your Side: The dark world of child sex trafficking in Omaha. Updated: 2 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy