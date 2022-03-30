ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Patterson helps lead East to McDonald’s Game win

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nKDb_0etjvRBb00

CHICAGO (WANE) – In the starting line-up for the East squad, Ayanna Patterson helped lead her team over the West by a score of 95-75 at the 2022 McDonald’s Girls All-American Game in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Patterson, a UConn commit, tallied two points for an East team that sported a balanced attack.

Already selected Indiana’s 2022 Miss Basketball, Patterson became the first girls player from Fort Wayne selected to the game. She’s also only the second player from northeast Indiana ever selected to the game following in the footsteps of Wawasee’s Shanna Zolman in 2002, which was the first year for the McDonald’s Girls Game.

Next up, Patterson will prepare for the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series where she’ll don the no. 1 jersey for Indiana as the state’s Miss Basketball.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WANE 15
WANE 15

6K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow WANE 15 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State hoops adds pledge from combo guard out of Indiana

Penn State’s basketball program has landed a commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. Tuesday, the Nittany Lions received a verbal pledge from Logan Imes, a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Zionsville. He picked Penn State over offers from Creighton, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Imes becomes the second prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions, along with Braeden Shrewsberry.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WNDU

ND Women’s Hoops: Maya Dodson declaring for WNBA Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame forward Maya Dodson’s name was included in a list from the WNBA of 88 players who have filed for inclusion for the draft. The transfer from Stanford was petitioning the NCAA for another year of eligibility, but her stock is on the rise. It appears she will forego an extra year of eligibility, regardless of the NCAA’s decision.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WANE 15

ECHL MVP candidate Graber named Player of the Week

Will Graber of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 21-27. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor. Graber scored six goals and added four assists for 10 points in four games last week. The 25-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 […]
NHL
WANE 15

Homestead sophomore sets state record in 3200 meters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch set a new indoor state record with a time of 10:11.92 in the 3200 meters this past weekend in Bloomington as the sophomore continues to impress for the Spartans. University of Colorado-bound senior Addy Wiley of Huntington North came in second, also breaking the old 3200 meter […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Patterson, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
95.3 MNC

Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse shooting to land NIT Final Four

Indianapolis’s bid to host the NIT Final Four centers on an arena you might not expect. Indy has hosted the NCAA Final Four eight times — three at Lucas Oil Stadium, four at the RCA Dome and one at Market Square Arena. The women’s Final Four has been at Gainbridge Fieldhouse twice and the RCA Dome. But the NIT bid would bring the tournament to Butler’s historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
FOX59

Teams honor Cloverdale softball player killed in weekend crash

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Neighboring softball teams and schools are coming together to honor 18-year-old Sydney Willis, a Cloverdale High School softball player who tragically died after being involved in a car crash in Plainfield on Saturday. Several schools have already planned to honor Willis at upcoming softball games. Willis was a senior at Cloverdale High […]
CLOVERDALE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shanna Zolman
WANE 15

Loyer snags trifecta at HS Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

NEW ORLEANS (WANE) – Fletcher Loyer is coming back the Summit City with three trophies as the Homestead High School senior won a trifecta of events as the 2022 High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in New Orleans on Tuesday. The event will air on tape at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS/WANE 15. Loyer, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WANE 15

Adams Central’s Dalrymple signs with Bethel

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central High School’s Alivia Dalrymple will continue her basketball career at Bethel University as the senior signed with the Pilots on Thursday evening. A five-foot-nine guard, Dalrymple averaged 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists a game as a senior for the Jets. Adams Central finished 9-13 overall this past […]
WANE 15

Komets cruise by Wheeling for second time in four days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets knocked off the Wheeling Nailers for the second time in four days after a 4-1 win on Wednesday. Fort Wayne scored a pair of goals in the opening minutes, first from Shaun Boudrias less than three minutes in, then from Anthony Petruzelli four minutes later. Zach Pochiro and […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald S Game#Uconn#Miss Basketball#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Mastodons swept by Kent State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Mastodon softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader to Kent State on Tuesday (March 29) afternoon. GAME 1 | Kent State 11, Purdue Fort Wayne 1Camryn Mosher went 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Mastodons in the opener. The run batted in came in the second inning. It scored Alise Hale from second […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Komets trade Jameson to Utah for cash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded forward Keaton Jameson to Utah for cash.  Jameson appeared in nine games with the Komets with one assist.  The team has also signed goaltender Cam Gray from Adrian College.  The 6’0 netminder helped the Bulldogs capture the NCAA III National Championship, compiling a season record of 23-0-0 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy