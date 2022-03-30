Patterson helps lead East to McDonald’s Game win

CHICAGO (WANE) – In the starting line-up for the East squad, Ayanna Patterson helped lead her team over the West by a score of 95-75 at the 2022 McDonald’s Girls All-American Game in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Patterson, a UConn commit, tallied two points for an East team that sported a balanced attack.

Already selected Indiana’s 2022 Miss Basketball, Patterson became the first girls player from Fort Wayne selected to the game. She’s also only the second player from northeast Indiana ever selected to the game following in the footsteps of Wawasee’s Shanna Zolman in 2002, which was the first year for the McDonald’s Girls Game.

Next up, Patterson will prepare for the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series where she’ll don the no. 1 jersey for Indiana as the state’s Miss Basketball.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.