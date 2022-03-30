Fort Worth ISD announces superintendent's last day; district using billboards to new recruit teachers

An electrical fire has forced Fort Worth ISD to close an elementary school on Tuesday. South Hills Elementary School will be closed due to a lack of electricity available on campus. The district said 25 classrooms have been affected as a result of an electrical fire that occurred late Monday...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday evening, board trustees, staff and guests welcomed Socorro ISD’s new superintendent to the district. The SISD Board of Trustees completed the hiring process of the new Superintendent of Schools at a special board meeting on March 14, voting to approve Dr. Nate Carman as the next superintendent for Socorro ISD.
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock School District (LRSD) is narrowing down the list in their search for the next superintendent. "It's exciting because we had the opportunity to impact the future of the district in a really positive way," said LRSD Board President Greg Adams during the special meeting Wednesday night.
MESQUITE, Texas — The most important person at the Mesquite ISD superintendent’s office isn’t the superintendent. “The hard work that’s being done is done by the supporting cast and that’s most definitely Linda Samples,” said superintendent Angel Rivera. Samples is the administrative assistant to...
DALLAS — If you've noticed hazy skies in North Texas the last few days, it's not from fires here. The largest active fire in Texas is the Crittenburg Complex fire in Coryell County in Central Texas, near Killeen. At last check, the fire has burned over 17,000 acres. This is located near Fort Hood in Central Texas just south of Gatesville.
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD held a special board meeting to talk about the potential for redistricting. Their goal is to find a way to make their school district a little more balanced. The past census revealed that MISD was out of compliance with the district code. "We do...
DESOTO, Texas — Sometimes mistakes can be painful. But if you ask Destiny Brannon, sometimes they can be the best thing that ever happened to you. How does she know? A mistake got pretty much all of her college tuition paid for. "Everything ended out working perfectly," Brannon told...
FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Happy St. Patrick's Day, North Texas! In lieu of the day, here is an interesting fact you may not have known. The Fort Worth Fire Department is getting in on the holiday celebration by revealing some history surrounding the department.
FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD recently announced the 2021-2022 Forney ISD Campus Teachers of the Year for each school in the District. Forney ISD has eight elementary schools, three intermediate schools, three middle schools, two high schools and one alternative education school. The campus teachers of the year for...
Socorro Independent School District board of trustees voted to approve superintendent finalist Nate Carman's employment contract through 2025 and his $335,000 annual base salary. Trustees welcomed Carman at a reception in El Paso after the vote Monday. His official start date was March 14. Carman will continue to tour SISD...
DALLAS — When women call Darlene Greene to request help with finding a shelter, she typically gives the same piece of advice: "Tell them you're running for your life," she said. "That's the only way they'll get it in." Greene is the founder and executive director of the Ina...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has named a new principal at Mann Middle School. According to a news release issued late Friday afternoon, Dyess Elementary Principal Chad Drake will serve in the same position at Mann Middle School beginning in the fall of 2022. Drake started in AISD as assistant […]
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A four-day school week is coming to the Jasper Independent School District next school year. The district's goal is to retain and recruit as many quality educators, but there are a lot of questions from parents. Jasper ISD made it official Tuesday. The school board...
KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen ISD students, employees, and visitors are no longer required to wear a face mask at campuses on Fort Hood. The district shared this information Friday morning with parents and employees who attend or work at these campuses. This comes due to the recent guidance from the Department of Defense and updated COVID-19 […]
MCKINNEY, Texas — A Republican Texas House of Representatives candidate headed for a contentious May runoff was the focus of an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers stemming from a February campaign sign-stealing allegation from his opponent. The investigation is now being reviewed by a special prosecutor in Hopkins...
Book worms get ready, there's a new library in town. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Public Library announced its ceremonial groundbreaking for its newest location. The celebration will take place Saturday, March 26 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. located on the southeast corner of McCart Avenue and West Risinger Road and is open to the public.
Elkins High art teacher Ryan Morales once won the rodeo's art competition himself. Now, he's helping his students prepare for the same competition - and one earned the title of Grand Champion last year!
KELLER, Texas — A former Keller ISD band director has been indicted on eight counts of indecency with a child following allegations that spanned several years at two different middle schools. Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced on Thursday that a grand jury had returned the indictments against...
