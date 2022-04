Shaheen Holloway was introduced as the new head coach at Seton Hall on Thursday, but he made very clear that his departure from Saint Peter’s was as amicable as it could be. Holloway took over at Seton Hall, his alma mater, less than a week after leading the Peacocks to the Elite Eight as a No. 15 seed. His former Saint Peter’s players were in attendance as Holloway was introduced at Seton Hall, and Holloway opened the press conference by recognizing them.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO