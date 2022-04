It was certainly the expected outcome, but that doesn’t make it any less of a bummer for fans of the Oregon Ducks. On Friday afternoon, 5-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton announced that he will be committing to the Texas A&M Aggies, choosing to go to College Station rather than up to the Pacific Northwest to join Dan Lanning. Schools like the Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, and Ohio State Buckeyes were also in the mix coming down the stretch. Overton is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 DL in the 2022 class, and the No. 18 player overall. He was originally a member...

OREGON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO