MLB

Mets want Francisco Alvarez to make pitchers ‘confident’ throwing to him

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. — Francisco Alvarez, 20 years old and without a game at Double-A yet under his big belt, was never going to make the Mets out of camp.

Still, in the catcher’s few weeks of play with the major leaguers, he left an impression .

Buck Showalter recently compared the top prospect to longtime major leaguer Jimmy Wynn — the “Toy Cannon” in the 1960s and ’70s with prodigious power from a 5-foot-9 frame. Alvarez, who appeared in five Grapefruit League games and went 1-for-4 with a home run, was among the 11 cut from major league camp Monday.

Francisco Alvarez puts the tag on Brandon Nimmo.

While Showalter said the conversation the two had was private, he signaled the Mets want the young slugger to focus on how he works with pitchers and catches pitches.

“He knows — most of it is the receiving,” the Mets manager said before Tuesday’s 10-0 victory over the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium. “He’s showing he’s got a chance to be an offensive force and got good arm strength and got great energy.

“But [he needs to work on] just the things you’ve got to do to make pitchers confident to throw to you. And he’s got that, he’ll figure that out. He’s got a chance to be a really good one.”

Alvarez, who posted an .889 OPS with 22 homers in 84 games with High-A Brooklyn last year, likely will begin his season at Double-A Binghamton.

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
