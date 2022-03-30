M-E grad Jack McFadden commits to Rider University

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT) – 2021 Maine-Endwell graduate Jack McFadden has committed to Rider University for basketball.

McFadden made a significant impact with the Maine-Endwell basketball program. The five-year starter for M-E began his varsity career in 8th grade, when he led the team in free throw percentage. McFadden only improved as the seasons went on, helping bring two Section IV Championships and a STAC Championship to the basketball program.

McFadden led the Spartans statistically throughout his career. The combo guard led the Spartans in multiple offensive categories, a trend which led to him becoming the second all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,309 career points.

The leader for the Spartans finished his high school career with multiple selections to All-Conference, All-State, All-Section teams and a selection as Section IV Class A Player of the year.

Following his high school career, McFadden opted to play with the SPIRE Institute, to better improve his skills. SPIRE Institute helped produce current NBA star LaMelo Ball who is playing for the Charlotte Hornets. McFadden has also played for the Team Fredette AAU.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.