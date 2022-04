The Blackhawks were shut out by the Florida Panthers 4-0 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. 1. This night was all about Jonathan Toews, who played in his 1,000th career NHL game. He became the eighth player in franchise history to record at least 1,000 games with the Blackhawks. A special milestone, especially considering he missed all of last season with an illness and a month this season with a concussion. He even got a little hero's welcome as the team hit the ice for warmups.

