Longtime Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask packed 15 years worth of memories into his career with Boston, and has been left to reflect on those since retiring. Rask, while speaking to reporters Thursday ahead of taking part in a ceremonial puck drop before of Boston’s game against the New Jersey Devils, expressed his appreciation for the organization while also acknowledging that he does not have any regrets about his decision to retire from the league Feb. 9.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO