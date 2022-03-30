Grand Haven health system, Trinity could merge

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — North Ottawa Community Health System could merge with Trinity Health.

The Grand Haven hospital is looking at becoming part of Trinity Health, the parent company of Mercy Health Muskegon. The two have entered into a letter of intent — which is non-binding — to discuss merging, the two systems said in a joint statement.

State lawmakers are considering bills that would allow the transfer of the hospital’s ownership without a public vote.

Joining forces could help the North Ottawa Community Health System continue to provide quality care as challenges for mid-size hospitals continue to grow, the head of the hospital system said.

