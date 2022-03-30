ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven health system, Trinity could merge

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — North Ottawa Community Health System could merge with Trinity Health.

The Grand Haven hospital is looking at becoming part of Trinity Health, the parent company of Mercy Health Muskegon. The two have entered into a letter of intent — which is non-binding — to discuss merging, the two systems said in a joint statement.

State lawmakers are considering bills that would allow the transfer of the hospital’s ownership without a public vote.

Joining forces could help the North Ottawa Community Health System continue to provide quality care as challenges for mid-size hospitals continue to grow, the head of the hospital system said.

