Contract, winning means Pitt getting higher rated recruits

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pat Narduzzi has said from day one at Pitt that it’s about coaching up players. It wasn’t as much about getting the highest rated players, but getting those that want to be here.

Narduzzi said on Tuesday after winning an ACC Championship and getting a contract extension through 2030. The perception is changing.

“Now some of the best players are saying ‘let me go check out Pitt’,” Narduzzi said. “I like what’s going on there’. I think once they get here, they say they love this place.”

The eighth year Pitt head coach said the last two Saturdays instead of watching recordings of Spring practices, he’s spent time with recruits until the late afternoon and early evenings. That’s a change from before in not just the volume of high school players, but the quality.

“You know we’ve had a ton of prospects here,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve had some really good ones, the highest rating you can have. We’ve had a bunch of them in the first two weeks.”

The close rate has also been impressive. Narduzzi said they are getting over 75% of players who come on official visits to commit to play at Pitt. It’s getting competitive enough that players who wait may not have a scholarship at the end of the week if they wait.

The winning, a Heisman Trophy finalist, a Biletnikoff Award winner all drives this, but another huge component is knowing the coach will be there for another eight years.

“I think a lot of parents it’s a big question,” Narduzzi said. “You see coaches hopping all the time. It’s a big question for kids ‘are you going to be here’? It’s important to families.”

“I know for recruits, that’s huge,” said Pitt offensive lineman Jake Kradel. “Sometimes you go to a place that just had a bad year, you don’t know if he will get fired right after that year or the year after you get there. I think that’s huge locking him in for eight years and get better players.”

Kradel said he believed Narduzzi would be there and that was a big reason he chose Pitt.

“It says a lot about this place,” Narduzzi said of his contract. “It’s a destination job, period. It is, but it’s only a destination job for someone that is from this area, that loves this area, that has a passion about Pittsburgh. This is a great job. I love Pitt and I love these kids.”

Thanks Coach

Narduzzi said the first part of the new contract was finalized a couple of months ago. It’s when all of his assistants got two-year deals and he said the first significant raise for his coaches since he was hired in 2015.

“I love him for that and I love the City of Pittsburgh,” said Pitt assistant coach Archie Collins. “It’s a blessing to be back here. I’m excited and happy for my family, happy to be around all of these players another year. It’s a blessing.”

“That’s important to me because you coach these players every day, but you are also coaching the coaches,” Narduzzi said. “To have to retrain people at different spots is tough. I’m happy for our staff. Anytime you get an extension like that, it’s everyone in here.”