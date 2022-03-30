ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Contract, winning means Pitt getting higher rated recruits

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ip8S_0etjrFyx00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pat Narduzzi has said from day one at Pitt that it’s about coaching up players. It wasn’t as much about getting the highest rated players, but getting those that want to be here.

Narduzzi said on Tuesday after winning an ACC Championship and getting a contract extension through 2030.  The perception is changing.

“Now some of the best players are saying ‘let me go check out Pitt’,” Narduzzi said.  “I like what’s going on there’.  I think once they get here, they say they love this place.”

The eighth year Pitt head coach said the last two Saturdays instead of watching recordings of Spring practices, he’s spent time with recruits until the late afternoon and early evenings.  That’s a change from before in not just the volume of high school players, but the quality.

“You know we’ve had a ton of prospects here,” Narduzzi said.  “We’ve had some really good ones, the highest rating you can have.  We’ve had a bunch of them in the first two weeks.”

The close rate has also been impressive.  Narduzzi said they are getting over 75% of players who come on official visits to commit to play at Pitt.  It’s getting competitive enough that players who wait may not have a scholarship at the end of the week if they wait.

The winning, a Heisman Trophy finalist, a Biletnikoff Award winner all drives this, but another huge component is knowing the coach will be there for another eight years.

“I think a lot of parents it’s a big question,” Narduzzi said.  “You see coaches hopping all the time.  It’s a big question for kids ‘are you going to be here’?  It’s important to families.”

“I know for recruits, that’s huge,” said Pitt offensive lineman Jake Kradel.  “Sometimes you go to a place that just had a bad year, you don’t know if he will get fired right after that year or the year after you get there.  I think that’s huge locking him in for eight years and get better players.”

Kradel said he believed Narduzzi would be there and that was a big reason he chose Pitt.

“It says a lot about this place,” Narduzzi said of his contract.  “It’s a destination job, period.  It is, but it’s only a destination job for someone that is from this area, that loves this area, that has a passion about Pittsburgh.  This is a great job.  I love Pitt and I love these kids.”

Thanks Coach

Narduzzi said the first part of the new contract was finalized a couple of months ago.  It’s when all of his assistants got two-year deals and he said the first significant raise for his coaches since he was hired in 2015.

“I love him for that and I love the City of Pittsburgh,” said Pitt assistant coach Archie Collins.  “It’s a blessing to be back here.  I’m excited and happy for my family, happy to be around all of these players another year.  It’s a blessing.”

“That’s important to me because you coach these players every day, but you are also coaching the coaches,” Narduzzi said.  “To have to retrain people at different spots is tough.  I’m happy for our staff.  Anytime you get an extension like that, it’s everyone in here.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Auburn, Kentucky quarterback switching positions

Joey Gatewood has had a collegiate career featuring numerous twists and turns throughout. After beginning his career with high hopes at Auburn, Gatewood transferred to Kentucky. Afterwards, he re-joined Gus Malzahn, following his former coach to UCF last season. Now, Gatewood’s career is taking another turn in a different direction....
AUBURN, KY
The Spun

Longtime College Football Assistant Jim Chaney Lands New Job

After a brief stint in the NFL, longtime college football coordinator Jim Chaney is returning to the college ranks. On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Quinlan reported that Chaney is taking a job with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Per Quinlan, “Georgia Tech has added veteran offensive coordinator Jim Chaney...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
93.7 The Fan

Possible Steelers QB draft picks ranked

While nothing is certain until an official announcement, the Pittsburgh Steelers are almost certain to take a quarterback with their first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Steelers hold pick No. 20
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Archie Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Acc Championship#Heisman Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy