NIT run ends in Semi-Final for Washington State in loss to Texas A&M

By Keith Osso
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — The Washington State Cougars made a run all the way to the final four of the NIT, but they ran into a buzz saw in the form of Texas A&M in a 72-56 loss at Madison Square Garden.

The Cougars had a rough time shooting in the first half, but closed the gap to just a six point deficit at the half. The second half was all Aggies as they exploded the lead out to 25 points in the first 11 minutes after halftime.

Tyrell Roberts led the way for the Cougars offensively finishing with a team-hi 14 points, but he was the only Cougar in double figures.

With the loss, Washington State ends the season with a 22-15 record.

