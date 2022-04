(Red Oak) The Red Oak Fire Department received one of the highest honors from the Iowa Firefighters Association. The Iowa Firefighters Association recently presented the Red Oak Department with The Fire Department of the Year Award. The award is given to a department that significantly supports the Iowa Firefighters Association and the Fire Service in at least one of many areas such as fire prevention, legislation, convention, membership, etc.

RED OAK, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO