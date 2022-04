- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 2 --- Hulihe‘e Palace, Kailua-Kona (very high risk) --- Volcano Block Building, Hilo (relatively high risk) Hulihe‘e Palace was built in 1838 and used as a summer home by members of the Hawaiian royal family before the U.S. overthrow of the constitutional monarchy and subsequent annexation of Hawaii in 1898. Today, it serves as a museum that recalls Hawaii’s pre-colonial sovereignty. In 2011, the palace’s basement flooded when a tsunami hit the western coast of the Big Island, but no damage was reported.

HAWAII STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO