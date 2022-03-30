ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant owner survives head-on collision, community supporting recovery through pizza

By Sakura Gray
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Local restaurant owner Leo DiCesaris was driving to work when a car crash turned his life turned upside down. Now, his family is leaning on the Columbus community as they wait for their husband and father to return home.

For the folks at Cerrone’s Pizza, making pizzas isn’t just a job – it’s an art. DiCesaris is driven by his passion for pizza; he proudly holds the title of #1 pizza-maker in the Southeast.

For the past few months he had been preparing to compete in Las Vegas and keep his reigning title.

On March 10, a horrible crash threw a dent in his plans. DiCesaris was driving to the restaurant when he was involved in a head-on collision. The father of two suffered a broken femur, broken ribs, and a punctured lung.

For his wife, LeighAnn, it was a gut-wrenching phone call to receive. His survival was nothing short of a miracle.

“He’s recovering very well,” LeighAnn DiCesaris said. “He gives God the glory for all of it – God saved him. He was with him in the vehicle, helped him to wake up, he was with him in the vehicle when he went through all the things he had to go through.”

As word spread about the crash, so did the outpouring of support. An influx of customers came to Cerrone’s as DiCesaris worked to recover in the hospital.

“We feel the prayers that have gone out for him,” his wife said. “They matter. We know them, we feel them, we see them… Leo is a walking miracle.”

DiCesaris still has a long road of recovery ahead, but his family says the best way to support his healing is to support the restaurant as they work to operate without their leader.

Cerrone’s Brick Oven and Pizzeria:

7830 Veterans Pkwy Suite G Columbus, GA 31909  706-221-2778

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

WKRG News 5

Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man drowned in Lake Eufaula Saturday afternoon. At around 3:00 p.m., police received a call from around the Calhoun Drive area near Eufaula that a boat and its two passengers were in distress, Henry County Coroner Derek Wright confirmed. A fishing boat was anchored near the shore of Calhoun […]
EUFAULA, AL
