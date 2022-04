It seems like Cortana's arrival is imminent in the Halo TV series. The new Halo series has made some notable changes to the story. It isn't a direct adaptation of any specific game or story from the Halo world, it largely focuses on the characters and general lore more than anything else. With that said, fans of the games have been taken aback by things like Master Chief revealing his face to the audience. Although he takes his helmet off in the games and books, his face has never been visible to the audience. In yet another change from the games, Cortana is not with Chief from the get-go.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO