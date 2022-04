WASHINGTON -- — Tomas Satoransky couldn't decide if this type of double-double was good or bad. It was certainly unusual. Satoransky went scoreless Wednesday night, but he also had 13 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Washington Wizards to a 127-110 win over the Orlando Magic. He became the third player to finish a game with no points and at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey earlier this season and Cincinnati's Norm Van Lier in 1971.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO