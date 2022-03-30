City leaders planning to resurface streets in several residential neighborhoods in Dayton

DAYTON — Many of the roads around Dayton need improvements, and some of the particularly bad areas are causing problems for drivers.

One woman told us told News Center 7 she’s fed up about the roads in her neighborhood.

“You can flatten your tire that’s how bad it is,” said Anita Halton.

Halton says her husband is actually repairing the rear shocks on her car now and that it could cost hundreds of dollars to repair.

Halton says the city could be doing more to solve the issue.

The Dayton City Commission approved two road resurfacing contracts with John R. Jurgensen Co. last week, totaling nearly $5.3 million dollars.

A portion of the funding will come from the income tax hike voters approved in 2016.

“Since 2017, over the last six years we have invested over $37.6 million in street resurfacing,” said Shelley Dickstein, Dayton City Manager.

This year, the city plans to resurface streets in several residential neighborhoods including College Hill, Five Oaks, Grafton Hill, Westwood and Mount Vernon.

The city will now move to have the city’s roadways inspected to get a more current and comprehensive understanding of the conditions and decide on future paving investments.

