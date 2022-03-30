ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Phillies trade for reliever as they face uncertainty in season-opening bullpen

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Phillies on Wednesday traded for a relief pitcher who could end up in their season-opening bullpen. Right-hander James Norwood, 28, was acquired from San Diego for Kervin Pichardo, a 20-year-old infielder who played in the low minors with the Phillies last year. Norwood was out...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
MLB
Morning Journal

Four Guardians belt home runs in 10-3 spring training win over Brewers

The Guardians belted four home runs en route to a 10-3 spring training win over the Brewers on March 29. Jose Ramirez and Owen Miller had solo homers in the fifth, Amed Rosario had a two-run shot in the third and Austin Hedges recorded a three-run homer in the fourth.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Mike Clevinger
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Drew Avans’ Grand Slam Lifts Dodgers To Comeback Win Over A’s

The Los Angeles Dodgers were quiet for most of the night but rallied late and behind a Drew Avans grand slam earned a 6-4 comeback win against the Oakland Athletics. Billy McKinney helped get the A’s going against his former team by opening the game with a leadoff single. Stephen Vogt followed with a base hit of his own to put runners at the corners, Ramón Laureano’s sacrifice fly gave Oakland an early lead.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Leaves Thursday's start

Weaver exited Thursday's Cactus League start against the Padres with an apparent finger injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Weaver allowed two hits and two walks and had three strikeouts over three scoreless frames before leaving with an apparent blister or fingernail issue during the fourth inning. The team should update his status in the near future, but the right-hander's status for Opening Day since the April 7 opener is only a week away.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Starts at SS

Alcantara started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's spring training game against Colorado. With news that Nick Ahmed (shoulder) will open the season on the injured list, Arizona's shortstop position bears monitoring. Since Ahmed was shut down earlier this week, Josh Rojas, Geraldo Perdomo and now Alcantara are the 40-man roster players that made starts at short. Alcantara was perceived as insurance when the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cubs earlier this week, but the Ahmed news thrusts him into the mix.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#San Diego#Cactus League#Giants
ESPN

Shane Bieber to start Guardians' season opener in KC

GOODYEAR, Arizona --  Shane Bieber will throw the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians. As expected, Bieber will start the season opener on April 7 at the Kansas City Royals. Manager Terry Francona made the formal announcement Thursday after speaking to the right-hander, who missed three months last season with a shoulder strain.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies

The White Sox added a new outfielder, acquiring Adam Haseley from the Phillies for pitching prospect McKinley Moore, the club announced Tuesday. To make room for Haseley on the 40-man roster, the Sox designated outfielder Blake Rutherford for assignment. Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Likely starter at keystone

Odor has gone 1-for-14 across five Grapefruit League games. Odor signed with the Orioles in November, joining a crowded infield of prospects and veterans seeking an everyday role. Despite the poor hitting in spring, Odor is expected to open the season as the starting second baseman. He hit a lackluster .202/.286/.379 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and 42 runs scored in 102 games with the Yankees last season. There's more opportunity to play in Baltimore with Ramon Urias likely to handle third base while Jorge Mateo is in line to be the starting shortstop. Still, if Odor can't get the bat going, the versatility of the Orioles' infield could eventually see him shuffled to a reserve or platoon role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Spring struggles continue

Hilliard went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Wednesday's Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks. Hilliard appeared in 82 games for Colorado last year, but he hasn't been helping his case for playing time this spring. Across nine Cactus League appearances, he's hit just .190 with a homer, four runs, three RBI, three stolen bases and 10 strikeouts. If Hilliard's struggles carry over into the regular season, Garrett Hampson and Yonathan Daza will likely wind up seeing increased playing time in center field.
MLB
Cleveland.com

Why Andres Gimenez over Gabriel Arias? Myles Straw endorses Amed Rosario in LF– Terry Pluto’s Goodyear Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after walking through the Guardians clubhouse and realizing this team is even younger than I thought:. 1. Some fans wanted to know why Andres Gimenez is still in major-league camp while phenom Gabriel Arias was sent to the minors. How about this: At 23, Gimenez is the veteran compared to the 22-year-old Arias. It’s more than age, but it makes the point of how the Guardians are expected to be the youngest team in MLB again this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Won't be available for Opening Day

Ahmed (shoulder) said Wednesday that he recently received a pair of cortisone shots, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Ahmed has been dealing with shoulder discomfort this week, and he'll be unable to throw or hit for 10 days following his cortisone shots. As a result, the 32-year-old won't be available for Opening Day, but it's not yet clear whether he'll wind up on the injured list to begin the season. Geraldo Perdomo and Sergio Alcantara should fill in at shortstop while Ahmed is sidelined.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy