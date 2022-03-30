ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: Wacky weather to finish the work week

By Haley Bouley
 2 days ago

Tonight: Skies have cleared out, and our temperatures are free falling once again. By morning we’re back into the teens and single digits!

Wednesday: Under mostly sunny skies temperatures climb above where we’ve been the past few days… into the upper 30’s nearing 40… Still slightly below average for this time of year. Clouds are increasing through the afternoon and the first bands of precip roll in just in time for dinner.

As we head into Wednesday evening expect a burst of snow with the approaching warm front… although accumulations remain minimal, visibility may be tough with some big fat snowflakes. As the warm air continues to funnel in expect a brief period of sleet and freezing rain, before we transition to plain rain. Don’t forget, this is a very quick moving system, and most of the precipitation has come to an end just after midnight leaving us mostly dry by the Thursday morning commute. (Just because the precip is done falling doesn’t mean roads won’t be slick so take it easy!)

As move into the warm sector of our storm, a strong southerly wind ramps up around sunrise, sustained between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. That wind will help to channel warm air northward, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s and dewpoints nearing the mid 50’s in some spots.

The rain chances re-enter the picture by late Thursday morning, with scattered showers and heavier downpours through the afternoon and evening. There is the possibility that a rumble of thunder or two could be heard, especially in the North Country, but for the most part these cell feature heavy rain and gusty winds.

Behind this mess, temperatures return to average in the mid 40’s Friday. Expect a few lingering showers, mountain flakes and valley rain drops, with a gusty northwest wind.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

