ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Fair Chance Hiring Kickoff gives second chance to those incarcerated

By Jacquelyn Kisic
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Fair Chance Hiring Kickoff is giving those who have been incarcerated a second chance. The event in Baton Rouge aimed to help those who have been incarcerated and even some...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Chance#Louisianans
Mississippi Today

Emmett Till’s family wants Carolyn Bryant Donham brought to justice

Family members of Emmett Till are calling on Mississippi officials to arrest the woman they say is the last living accomplice in Till’s lynching. The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, founded by Till’s family members, announced Friday at a press conference at the Mississippi State Capitol that they were delivering a petition with over 300,000 signatures to Mississippi officials, calling for Carolyn Bryant Donham to be charged.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyArkLaMiss

Bill in Louisiana aims to remove two Confederate state holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State Representative Matthew Willard prefiled a bill on February 28 that would take two days off the list of legal holidays in Louisiana. HB248 would remove “Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day as legal holidays” in the state. As it currently stands in Louisiana, Robert E. Lee Day […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves advised to remove DHS child support requirement

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – One of the biggest hurdles low-income single moms in Mississippi face when they apply for child care assistance is the requirement they sue their child’s father for child support first. But on March 3, a group of governor-appointed early childhood administrators voted to recommend that Gov. Tate Reeves and his […]
JACKSON, MS
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors

Louisiana lawmakers may put incarceration back on the table for possession of modest amounts of marijuana, but only for children and teenagers under age 18. Adults would still be able to avoid prison time if caught with marijuana joints, even for repeat offenses. Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, is seeking to modify the state’s sweeping marijuana […] The post Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Builder destroyed their ‘dream homes,’ Louisiana families say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Youngsville families want to share their stories after years of nightmares in what was supposed to be their dream homes. Their hope is to alert other families and stop them from making the same mistakes; and now, their stories will be told in the courtroom after a class action suit has been filed.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy