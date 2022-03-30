ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James, Davis watch debacle in Dallas as Lakers await return

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppCjt_0etjmrY400

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were together on the bench for a Los Angeles debacle in Dallas that further endangered the postseason hopes of the Lakers.

Now the club waits to see when the All-Star pair will be together on the floor again, and whether it will be in time to secure a play-in spot for the second consecutive year for the 2020 champs.

James missed the 128-110 loss to the Mavericks, which included deficits of 30 points in the first half and 37 in the second, with soreness and swelling in his sprained right ankle.

Davis is on the brink of returning after being out since Feb. 16 with a right mid-foot sprain. He also missed a month with a knee injury, so the title-winning pair from two years ago in the playoff bubble has been limited to 21 games together this season.

If No. 22 doesn't come soon, it might be too late. Technically, the Lakers (31-44) are out of the Western Conference play-in tournament at the moment. LA is tied for 10th, the final spot, with San Antonio, which holds the tiebreaker.

Vogel said a decision on the possible return of Davis, along with James’ status, would be updated before the Lakers play at Utah on Thursday to end a three-game trip.

The Lakers play again Friday at home against New Orleans. The Pelicans are ninth in the West, a game ahead of the Lakers and Spurs.

“The standings are the results,” coach Frank Vogel said. “We have to keep our focus on the process and the work. Those things are going to lead to the next win. That’s the only place our focus will be.”

James, the NBA scoring leader, and Davis were listed as doubtful for the Dallas game, which was actually an upgrade for Davis. The eight-time All-Star went through a full practice for the first time since his injury Monday in Dallas.

“Obviously, this whole thing is built around them,” said Stanley Johnson, who tied his season high with 16 points against the Mavericks. “It's a lot easier to play basketball for me, for everybody else when they're playing. But if they're hurt and they can't play, we have to be professionals as well and do our job. We have to play better than that.”

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trial to begin in slaying of former NBA player in Memphis

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted.Opening statements in Turner's trial could finally reveal key details about Wright’s slaying, one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd reveals reason Lakers star LeBron James, not Michael Jordan, is the GOAT

For Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, there is no question who the greatest basketball player of all time is. It’s no other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Kidd has a simple but valid reason for his pick that will certainly raise more than a few eyebrows. While there is no doubt that Jordan changed the game of basketball, the Mavs coach couldn’t disregard the overall impact beyond the basketball court.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
James
thecomeback.com

Damian Lillard’s advice to Russell Westbrook: “Face the music”

Russell Westbrook’s disastrous debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been met with criticism and slights from many fans and even media members. The former NBA MVP hasn’t taken kindly to receiving blame for the Lakers’ season going off the rails, but his basketball peer Damian Lillard offered some advice on how to deal with the media criticism.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Frank Vogel Believes Constant Losses Of LeBron James & Anthony Davis Has Led To ‘Snakebitten’ Season For Lakers

History keeps repeating itself for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, as LeBron James suffered an ankle injury right when Anthony Davis’ comeback appeared on the horizon. James and Davis have been interchangeably ruled out of games since the campaign’s tip-off. Not long after the four-time NBA champion missed two weeks of action with an abdomen problem in November, the 29-year-old forward sprained an MCL, which sidelined him for over a month.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Dallas#James Davis Watch#Mavericks#Pelicans#Spurs
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson On His Struggles To Build A Relationship With Kareem Off The Court: “It Was Hard To Get Through To Kareem. It Was Just Hard To Talk To Him Then. Certain Times You Just Couldn’t Talk To Him."

During the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. A majority of the credit for the success of the Showtime Lakers goes to none other than the incredible duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the time, Kareem was already one...
NBA
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Brooks fires shot at Iguodala after Dubs' loss to Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks still doesn't like Andre Iguodala and he made that crystal clear after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum on Monday night. The Grizzlies improved to 53-23 on the season and they are 18-2 without All-Star Ja Morant this season. Memphis now has a five-game lead over the Warriors for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and have the look of a team that can win the NBA title in June.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Can Become The GOAT: He Surpassed Michael Jordan In Almost Every Category Except Championships, MVP Awards And Finals MVPs

LeBron James has had a spectacular individual season, despite what his team record states at the moment. The Lakers are well under .500 and are at massive risk for missing the play-in tournament, which is their only chance at making the playoffs. For a player at age 37, the goal would be to win at least one more championship before returning. But LeBron James is no ordinary player, and certainly no ordinary 37-year-old.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook has heated exchange with media after Lakers blowout loss

Nobody associated with the Los Angeles Lakers was in a good mood following the team’s non-competitive 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. To the surprise of no one, that included Russell Westbrook, who nearly stormed out of his postgame press conference after taking issue with a seemingly innocuous question from a reporter.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron, Michael Jordan Story Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

A great story involving Lebron James and Michael Jordan has surfaced. Per Jackie MacMullan, Jordan once gave James his phone number but the latter never called him. That hasn’t stopped the NBA world from giving their input on this funny story. Both James and Jordan are two of the...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

594K+
Followers
145K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy