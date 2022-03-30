Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An early-morning fire on Tuesday left four Ashburn homes damaged and one person missing. Officials first started getting 911 calls just before 1:30 a.m. The callers “reported one home on fire and the fire rapidly spreading to neighboring houses.” Units from the area responded and requested a second alarm and Rapid Intervention Task force due to the size of the fire in several structures.
The mother attended a conference with school administrators and other family members. After the meeting, instead of leaving the building, the mother and her child went into the cafeteria during eighth-grade lunch and assaulted another student, a teacher and a security guard, school officials said.
YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old Virginia man has been charged after a shooting that injured his 3-year-old son. News outlets report that the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Canaan Fleming surrendered Thursday and was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm.
A Virginia police chief said a spilled drink launched an argument that ended in a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown restaurant and bar over the weekend.
Henrico County Police say residents of the area around the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent should continue to evacuate as they resume their investigation of a house containing potentially explosive materials.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police and health officials in Virginia raced against time to help save the life of a man in Richmond who was bitten by his own pet viper, listed as one of the deadliest snakes in the world. According to Virginia State Police, they got...
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was left with life-threatening injuries after a late night shooting on Friday in Norfolk. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, they received a call at 11:30 p.m. to respond to the 2700 block of Myrtle Avenue. That's right off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.
