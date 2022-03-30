ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A deck and gazebo were damaged but a house avoided any effects after a fire in Chesapeake Tuesday.

Dispatchers said firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Sharon Drive in Chesapeake just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Quick work by responding crews resulted in the fire being knocked out before the home was affected, however, a deck and gazebo were “consumed.”

The home was only affected by some light smoke.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjSUA_0etjexYk00
    Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsSz9_0etjexYk00
    Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149Z0v_0etjexYk00
    Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuJWw_0etjexYk00
    Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pu3R_0etjexYk00
    Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7HsQ_0etjexYk00
    Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJwLE_0etjexYk00
    Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIb5m_0etjexYk00
    Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRAW7_0etjexYk00
    Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHNvg_0etjexYk00
There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, fire officials said.

