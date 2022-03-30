Highland Park High junior getting attention of big colleges, universities

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Harvard University, Yale University, University of Kansas and Kansas State University, are all well-known names in the world of college football and for one Topeka junior these schools are already knocking at his door.

Tre Richardson is a Highland Park High School Scot. He’s only 17 years old and a junior who has been pretty busy turning the heads of many colleges and universities for his athletism and scholastics.

Richardson plays football, basketball, track and more. While also maintaining a 4.1 GPA. But he said he doesn’t do it all on his own.

“Really cause my mom,” Richardson said. “Yeah, she makes sure I do my work and turn it in on time and stuff. And make sure I’m not lacking, and keep sports after school. School before sports.”

Most of Richardson’s offers are for football. There is one school he’s really wanting to get their attention, so for his senior year, he’s doubling up. Twice as much studying and twice as much practice. However, he said he’ll go with any school that offers him a scholarship.

“For people in high school or younger, you can still play sports and maintain a high GPA,” he said. “Not everything is about sports.”

If you have someone you think we should know use our Share It feature or our mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.