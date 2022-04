With Paul George's return, the Clippers have transformed from a feel-good story about a group that refused to give up into a squad that could be a postseason factor. George, who missed the past 43 games because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, was brilliant on both ends of the court in his first game in 97 days in the Clippers' 121-115 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. In the process, he served the league a quiet reminder that he's one of its top players, and his team shouldn't be overlooked.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO