ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

What it’s like to eat at Asia’s best restaurant

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night, Den in Tokyo was given top honors by the World’s 50 Best group, recognizing it as the best restaurant in Asia. Den is no stranger to accolades. It has two Michelin stars and has been in the top 10 on the World’s Best list in years past. But it...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

KFC is offering an exclusive, 11-course tasting menu at an Australian restaurant

Until this week, if you wanted to have an 11-course meal at KFC, you would've had to arranged your own by, say, adding the three piece Famous Bowl Fill-up to an eight-piece meal. But that was before KFC Australia put together an official 11-course Degustation menu, which was created in partnership with Nelly Robinson, the chef and patron of Sydney's nel. restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Ducasse
Idaho8.com

China’s World University Games still on despite withdrawals

Organizers of the World University Games — which open in just under three months in Chengdu, China — say they are going ahead despite countries pulling out of the event. Officials have confirmed to The Associated Press that Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Luxembourg have withdrawn due to COVID-19 concerns. Australia has also said it is withdrawing its swimmers, volleyball players, and track-and-field athletes. A spokesman for FISU — the International University Sports Federation — told AP that it has raised concerns with Chinese authorities. Chinese officials have said the city of Chengdu will not face a lockdown. This is a concern since China’s most populous city Shanghai is now under lockdown because of spreading COVID-19 cases.
EDUCATION
Idaho8.com

Not just happy to be going to Qatar, Canada aims to compete

Canada is included in Group F for the opening stage of the World Cup in Qatar with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. Canada will face Belgium in its opener on Nov. 23. With a star-studded roster that includes Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, Belgium is ranked No. 2 in the world. Croatia played in the final in Russia but fell to France for the trophy. Morocco is No. 24. Canada is the lowest-ranked team of the group at No. 38.
WORLD
Idaho8.com

A look at the World Cup group stage pairings

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The draw for the World Cup group stage draw has set up some intriguing prospects and will start on Nov. 21 with host Qatar playing Ecuador. Lionel Messi will possibly face Robert Lewandowski. Spain will definitely play Germany. Luis Suarez was handed another game against Ghana. England will play the United States, and both must face Iran and potentially Ukraine. A total of 37 teams were involved on Friday because three entries in the 32-team lineup are not yet known. They are to be confirmed in June.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Taiwan#Food Drink#World#Michelin#Japanese
Idaho8.com

The Ukraine war’s $7 billion hit to global tourism has Middle East hotspots ‘trying to survive’

As Russia’s war rages in Ukraine, its impact on the Middle East is beginning to stretch beyond the food shortages that already had some policymakers worried. Home to some of the world’s oldest civilizations and glitziest cities, the Middle East is one of its top tourist destinations. Cities like Dubai, Cairo and Istanbul are regularly listed among the top ten global tourism hotspots.
WORLD
Idaho8.com

Union Berlin beats Cologne, celebrates end of restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin and its supporters have celebrated the end of coronavirus restrictions with a noisy 1-0 win over Cologne in a Bundesliga game played in front of a sell-out 22,012-capacity crowd. Taiwo Awoniyi’s 12th league goal of the season helped Union overtake the visitors to move to seventh with six games of the season remaining. But that was just the cherry on the top for Union’s ecstatic fans, who welcomed the day that almost all coronavirus restrictions were dropped in Berlin despite stubbornly high infection rates across the country.
UEFA
Idaho8.com

World Cup Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the World Cup football (soccer) tournaments. The World Cup is organized by FIFA, the Federation Internationale de Football Association. Men’s and women’s tournaments are held every four years. July 10-August 20, 2023 – The Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in...
FIFA
Idaho8.com

FIFA World Cup draw: Spain and Germany to face off in mouth-watering group stage match

Spain and Germany will face off in the headline act of the group stages at the 2022 World Cup after the draw for the tournament was made in Doha on Friday. Group E is undoubtedly the most intriguing, with the Spanish and Germans joined by Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, with their deciding playoff match scheduled for June 13 or 14.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
Salon

An "alien-like" creature washed up on a beach in Australia

Alex Tan was walking on a beach in Queensland, Australia last week when he chanced upon something that caused many people to become quite puzzled. Tan, a pastor at History Maker Church, first thought the creature he was nearing was a flathead fish (or "three-meter flatty" as they're called in Australia) until he got closer and was able to take it all in.
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy