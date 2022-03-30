ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

By AP News
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — An actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Ezra Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. Miller took...

wtmj.com

