Tennessee State University Hosts Women of Legend & Merit Awards April 5th

Baltimore— Following an historic and successful fall semester, Morgan State University President David K. Wilson announces new leadership appointments, as the University aims to fortify integral roles in several operational areas and continue its momentum through the New Year. The appointments, among the most for the University in a given quarter, will see key hires managing a variety of units, including Human Resources, Alumni Relations, Procurement and Property Control, the University Counseling Center, the Honors College and the new Center for Innovative Instruction & Scholarship. In addition, several interim leadership roles have been filled until permanent appointees are named.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO