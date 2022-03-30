GR-area wheelchair basketball team headed to national tournament

NASHWAUK — When Daniel Olson started running in the sixth-grade, he never thought it would lead to anything significant. He couldn’t have been more wrong. The Nashwauk-Keewatin senior put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and he’s reaping the benefits as he signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall to compete in both cross country and track during the 2022-23 seasons. ...

