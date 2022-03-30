ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

GR-area wheelchair basketball team headed to national tournament

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Grand Rapids-area wheelchair basketball team is preparing to compete...

www.woodtv.com

WANE 15

Komets cruise by Wheeling for second time in four days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets knocked off the Wheeling Nailers for the second time in four days after a 4-1 win on Wednesday. Fort Wayne scored a pair of goals in the opening minutes, first from Shaun Boudrias less than three minutes in, then from Anthony Petruzelli four minutes later. Zach Pochiro and […]
Kansas State
FOX59

Butler moves on from LaVall Jordan, will conduct ‘national search’ for new basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler University is searching for a new head basketball coach. Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier announced Friday that the university has parted ways with LaVall Jordan following five seasons with the Bulldogs. Butler went 14-19 during the 2021-2022 season, including a disappointing 6-14 record in the Big East that put them […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mesabi Tribune

Olson’s passion for running brings him to Mustangs

NASHWAUK — When Daniel Olson started running in the sixth-grade, he never thought it would lead to anything significant. He couldn’t have been more wrong. The Nashwauk-Keewatin senior put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and he’s reaping the benefits as he signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall to compete in both cross country and track during the 2022-23 seasons. ...
NASHWAUK, MN
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores prepare for Redbirds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Baseball will open up Missouri Valley Conference play against Illinois State starting Friday afternoon at 3pm. The Sycamores are 13-7 on the season after sweeping Memphis last weekend. Head coach Mitch Hannahs says, “We have to get our team ready before our league because we know internally how […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

