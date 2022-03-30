GR-area wheelchair basketball team headed to national tournament

Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith were both nominated as finalists for the Indiana Mr. Basketball award, which is given to the top high school basketball player in the state of Indiana and has been awarded every year since 1939. Loyer recently won the National High School 3-point contest in New...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets knocked off the Wheeling Nailers for the second time in four days after a 4-1 win on Wednesday. Fort Wayne scored a pair of goals in the opening minutes, first from Shaun Boudrias less than three minutes in, then from Anthony Petruzelli four minutes later. Zach Pochiro and […]
Former Ohio State basketball coach Thad Matta has been out of the spotlight for a while. He last coached for the Buckeyes back in the 2016-17 season. After that, he was let go and Chris Holtmann stepped in. Matta has interviewed for other jobs but hasn’t coached since. Right...
FISHERS, Ind. — After a run of 10 straight wins ended with a loss in the state finals last year, the Fishers Tigers are No. 1 in the preseason 4-A high school baseball rankings. "We all would like to go back there, but we've got to work as hard...
INDIANAPOLIS – Butler University is searching for a new head basketball coach. Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier announced Friday that the university has parted ways with LaVall Jordan following five seasons with the Bulldogs. Butler went 14-19 during the 2021-2022 season, including a disappointing 6-14 record in the Big East that put them […]
NASHWAUK — When Daniel Olson started running in the sixth-grade, he never thought it would lead to anything significant.
He couldn’t have been more wrong.
The Nashwauk-Keewatin senior put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and he’s reaping the benefits as he signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall to compete in both cross country and track during the 2022-23 seasons.
...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Baseball will open up Missouri Valley Conference play against Illinois State starting Friday afternoon at 3pm. The Sycamores are 13-7 on the season after sweeping Memphis last weekend. Head coach Mitch Hannahs says, “We have to get our team ready before our league because we know internally how […]
Comments / 0