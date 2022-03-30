ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Vietnam War Veterans Day

KTRE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Texan flees Ukraine for Poland with women, children from ministry. Max and Amanda Fetisova run a ministry in Ukraine....

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Bangor Daily News

Letter: World War III has already started

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Could someone explain why Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is still happening? The U.S. and NATO do not want to put troops and aircraft into Ukraine because Putin has nuclear weapons. If Putin invades one of the NATO countries, will we use the same excuse to allow him to do whatever he wants?
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Veterans Day#East Texas#Ukraine#Kltv 7 News#East Texan#Abc News
Palm Beach Daily News

This is how World War III begins

The usual date given for the start of World War II is Sept. 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. But that was just one in a series of events that at the time could have seemed disconnected. Among them: Japan’s invasion of Manchuria...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Isis bride’ says GOP congressman ‘broke me first’ after affair ends his reelection campaign

A day after a Republican congressman dramatically ended his reelection campaign, citing an affair he’d had with the widow of an Isis commander, that widow has spoken out.“FYI, Van Taylor broke me first, and he knows that,” Tania Joya wrote in a cryptic Facebook post. She also added the hashtag “#VanSlayer.”Rep Van Taylor, who represents Texas’ 3rd District in Congress, dropped his reelection bid on Wednesday after narrowly failing to win a majority in the Republican primary. Mr Taylor won 49 per cent of the vote, requiring a run-off election with his opponents.Just before the primary, the right-wing news site...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Vietnam Veterans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Terry Courville and Roger Pete are just two of the Lake Area’s Vietnam Veterans who will be honored at a special ceremony this Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Lake Charles. It’s a welcome home that’s long overdue, since Vietnam Vets were often spat upon and not supported like World War 2 vets after the came back from the war.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
The Independent

Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon's home in ruins after Iran strike

Once a lavish mansion, the sprawling home of an Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon was laid to waste in a barrage of missiles that struck near a U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil earlier this week.Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard said it launched the attack last Sunday, firing off 12 cruise missiles at what it described as a “strategic center” of the Israeli spy agency Mossad — in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two of the Iranian paramilitary force's members the previous week. Baz Karim Barzinji, CEO of the Iraqi Kurdish oil company...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy