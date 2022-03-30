Vietnam War Veterans Day

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Could someone explain why Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is still happening? The U.S. and NATO do not want to put troops and aircraft into Ukraine because Putin has nuclear weapons. If Putin invades one of the NATO countries, will we use the same excuse to allow him to do whatever he wants?

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO