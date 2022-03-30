ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Matches Advertised For First Post-WrestleMania WWE Live Events

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look After Bianca Belair Attack

Becky Lynch has a brand new look, and it's all thanks to Bianca Belair. Lynch tried to cut Belair's hair during a previous attack, so Belair returned the favor on this week's Monday Night Raw. She brought in scissors and started cutting away at Lynch's hair after she was stunned on the mat, and Lynch was beside herself after seeing her hair on the mat. Belair told her that's what happens when you try and mess with her hair, and now Lynch has revealed her brand new look after having to get her hair fixed and styled after the attack. As for how it looks, it's actually pretty damn cool.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Welcome Back? WWE Bringing In A Surprise Big Name For WrestleMania Weekend

He’s a big name. There are a lot of wrestling families but the most important name in the sport’s history might be McMahon. In modern times, there is no name that comes close to meaning as much, as the McMahon Family has run the most powerful wrestling company in the world. Seeing a McMahon doing almost anything is going to get some attention and that is the case again.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status For WrestleMania 38

We’re only a few days away from the Show of Shows and some of the biggest names in the business will be in the Dallas area for the WrestleMania festivities this weekend. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans for him to be part of the show.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW Has Interest In Toni Storm, Shane McMahon WWE WrestleMania Bound?

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Weighs In On the Steiner Brothers Going Into WWE Hall of Fame

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the news that Rick and Scott Steiner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The two will be inducted as part of the Class of 2022 tomorrow night. Here are highlights:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Drew Mcintyre
411mania.com

The Undertaker Recalls Infamous 1997 Interview With Vader in Kuwait

– Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling/CBS Sports, WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee The Undertaker recalled the infamous interview he and the late Big Van Vader (aka Leon White) conducted on a talk show on TV in Kuwait back in 1997. At the time, The Undertaker WWE Champion. During the segment, the interviewer questioned Vader on the legitimacy of pro wrestling. In an attempt to “protect the business,” Vader flipped a table over, and aggressively accosted the interviewer. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
Wrestling World

Ryback dreams of facing Goldberg

Ryback performed in WWE between 2010 and 2016, winning only the Intercontinental Championship. On May 2, 2016, shortly before the airing of the traditional episode of Raw, Ryback was banned from the arena due to a heated argument with some WWE executives. Reeves was dissatisfied with the unequal treatment backstage...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff Match Revealed

The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended on the Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show this Saturday. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne cut promos on how they’ve defeated all challengers. Dakota Kai then rushed the ring to get payback for Toxic Attraction’s attack on Wendy Choo, but she was triple-teamed by Dolin, Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. A returning Raquel Gonzalez then rushed the ring to a big pop to make the save for her former tag team partner. Kai and Gonzalez cleared the ring of Toxic Attraction, and then faced off as fans chanted “yes!” at them. Gonzalez offered a handshake but Kai pushed her hand to the side and jumped into her arms for a big hug. Gonzalez and Kai then celebrated in the middle of the ring, raising the title belts in the air.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Wrestlemania#Live Events#Combat#The Erie Insurance Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown And Hall Of Fame Previews: WrestleMania Go-Home, The Undertaker, More

The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX and the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tonight’s WrestleMania SmackDown will feature appearances by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the Andre...
WWE
FanSided

Bianca Belair reveals surprising favorite WrestleMania match and moment ever

In an interview with FanSided, Bianca Belair revealed her favorite WrestleMania match and moment she’s ever watched. The 38th edition of WrestleMania takes place this weekend, Apr. 2 and 3, live at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Given how long WrestleMania has been in existence, there is always a favorite match of all-time for those who watch wrestling and those who are professional wrestlers.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy