Matches Advertised For First Post-WrestleMania WWE Live Events

The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended on the Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show this Saturday. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne cut promos on how they’ve defeated all challengers. Dakota Kai then rushed the ring to get payback for Toxic Attraction’s attack on Wendy Choo, but she was triple-teamed by Dolin, Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. A returning Raquel Gonzalez then rushed the ring to a big pop to make the save for her former tag team partner. Kai and Gonzalez cleared the ring of Toxic Attraction, and then faced off as fans chanted “yes!” at them. Gonzalez offered a handshake but Kai pushed her hand to the side and jumped into her arms for a big hug. Gonzalez and Kai then celebrated in the middle of the ring, raising the title belts in the air.
Comments / 0