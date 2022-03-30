ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman Regional NICU Cameras Help Families Separated From Newborns

By Feliz Romero
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPBtk_0etjXgyQ00

A metro hospital unveiled new technology to keep parents connected to some of the tiniest patients.

The cameras in the Norman Regional NICU function almost like a souped-up baby monitor.

The cameras are not only good for families dealing with COVID-19 but families like the Johnson's, who had a difficult labor causing complications for weeks.

“I just cried and cried; I did not want to leave her,” said Keera Johnson.

After giving birth four weeks early due to preeclampsia Johnson left Norman Regional empty handed.

“I can’t even put it into words. You come to a hospital to have a baby and you expect to leave with your baby. Not getting to leave with her it was very hard,” said the new mom.

Just over three pounds, Felicity is a fighter but still needs time in the NICU to grow and develop.

“I felt like I was a bad mom for not being up here for 8+ hours a day,” said Johnson.

Community funding made it easier for families separated from their newborn.

“It helped my postpartum, it helped my recovery. Especially being at home and being able to pull her up I know ‘okay that is my baby, and my baby is safe, she is okay I can see her’ that first time it just meant everything,” she said.

The NICU is now equipped with ten cameras for families to check in and visit with their baby anytime.

“They have a camera it stays above her little bed. I have a log in that I can get in there and see her,” she said.

With limited visitation Johnson said extended family has also been able to meet baby Felicity.

“My mom was doing dishes and propped her up on her phone on the window seal and watched Felicity so yeah, anytime, anywhere. It’s great!” said Johnson.

Keera hopes to bring Felicity home in the next couple of weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother who was advised to terminate her pregnancy because her daughter with spina bifida would 'never lead a normal life' reveals she's defied doctors' predictions and is now learning to walk

A toddler born with spina bifida who underwent spinal surgery while still inside her mother's womb has defied the odds and is now learning to walk. Lacey Grace Bower's parents, Michelle and Michael Bower, were urged to terminate her pregnancy when they received her diagnosis after her 20-week scan. But...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Baby girl who had a silent brain tumour was 'hours from death' after bungling doctors dismissed her swollen head as 'normal'

A three-month-old girl was left hours from death after bungling doctors missed her brain tumour and dismissed her seizures and swollen head as 'normal'. Molly Mai Wardle-Hampton was born on November 7 in Rhyl, North Wales, healthy and weighing 7lbs. But she began suffering seizures from three-weeks-old. Her worried mother,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Norman, OK
Daily Mail

Single mother gives birth to THREE baby daughters in the same year - and they're not triplets! 32-year-old reveals shock at discovering she'd fallen pregnant with TWINS just weeks after she welcomed her first child

A single mom in Washington state gave birth to three babies in the same year — but they're not triplets. Stephanie Hansen, 32, welcomed her first daughter, Daphne, on January 28, 2020. Just three months later, she was shocked to discover that she was pregnant again, and on December...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicu#Extended Family#Felicity
Essence

Keke Wyatt Reveals Her Unborn Baby Tested Positive For Trisomy 13

Currently pregnant with her 11th child. She reveals the unborn baby has trisomy 13 but is hoping for the best outcome. Singer Keke Wyatt announced earlier this year she is expecting her 11th child with husband Zackariah David Darring. In an emotional performance, she shared with her fans in the audience that her unborn child tested positive for trisomy 13.
CELEBRITIES
Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Pregnant Malaysian teenager, 19, surprises her husband with $250,000 Lamborghini as a reward for his upcoming 'sacrifice' and sleepless nights

A pregnant woman surprised her husband with a £160,000 Lamborghini as a reward for his help with their child after giving birth. Malaysian cosmetic guru Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, is due to give birth to her first child with her entrepreneur husband Weldan Zulkefli, 20, in late March and will enter a 100 day confinement period.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Keke Wyatt Reveals Unborn Child Diagnosed With Rare Chromosome Disorder Trisomy 13

There have often been jokes made about Keke Wyatt always being pregnant, but her current circumstance is no laughing matter. The acclaimed singer is known for her incredible voice, but she has also developed a reputation of continuously being with child. Wyatt has a large family that seems to grow by the year, and she recently announced just weeks ago that she is expecting her 11th child.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

UK's most premature twins reunited as sister returns home

A pair of twins thought to be the most premature to survive in the UK are both home with their family. Harley and Harry Crane were born at 22 weeks and five days at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham. Harry was discharged last week after almost five months...
HEALTH
The Independent

North Carolina mother turned away from hospital gives birth in parking lot

A North Carolina woman who was 39 weeks pregnant found herself in the kind of position no new mom in labour wants to be in: on the outside looking in at a hospital, who kept denying her entry because they believed her not to be hours from giving birth.Lauren Banks, despite her best efforts, ended up delivering her child between pumps four and five in the front seat of her Yukon XL at a gas station on her way back to Carolina East Medical Center, a hospital that her husband, Steve Banks, says had denied them admittance “a couple of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy