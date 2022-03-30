Watch Andrew Garfield in FX's True Crime Series 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

Much of the public seemed surprised when longtime partners Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced this past January that they’d decided to divorce. Since then, reports have given alleged reasons for the couple’s decision to split, but it’s also been rumored that the couple could be looking to reconcile. Neither star has confirmed whether this is indeed the case, yet a recent development may get those gears of speculation churning again. Because it would seem that two months after the separation confirmation, Bonet was seen sporting a ring on her left finger.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO