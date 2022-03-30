Watch Andrew Garfield in FX's True Crime Series 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look at the film Across the River and Into the Trees, starring six-time Golden Globe nominee Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), which is opening the Sun Valley Film Festival on March 30.
The drama from award-winning Spanish director Paula Ortiz (The Bride) is based on Ernest Hemingway’s last full-length novel of the same name, published in 1950. It tells the story of Colonel Richard Cantwell (Schreiber), a semi-autobiographical character partially based on Hemingway’s friend, Colonel Charles T. Lanham. Cantwell is a complex and conflicted character, wounded and damaged both physically and...
