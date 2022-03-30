ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

NIU students attempting to make world's largest paper snowflake

MyStateline.com
 2 days ago

The Northern Illinois University Photography Department tried to get themselves into the "Book of World Records" Tuesday night. NIU students attempting to make world’s...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Rent This Unbelievable Wisconsin Estate on World’s Largest Chain of Lakes

This 9-bedroom home on six acres was originally built by former Chicago Mayor Edward Kelly in 1929. This is a very special place to make forever memories. I don't believe I've ever seen a lake house anything close to this one that you can rent. When this remarkable home was built nearly one hundred years ago, not one expense was spared.
CHICAGO, IL
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Anonymous objection may foil plan to protect Cedar Gorge on Lake Michigan￼

Conservation setback; mom’s custody battle; COVID’s lasting scars; sanctioned superyacht was made in Wisconsin; nursing home voting under scrutiny. Of note: This week we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about a surprise setback for conservationists who are trying to protect 131 acres of farmland and undisturbed shoreline along Lake Michigan in Ozaukee County. “The final piece of 10 years of fundraising was set to fall into place this spring — a grant from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program,” Laura Schulte reports. “Until the 11th hour, when an anonymous objector and unwritten rules of the state Joint Committee on Finance combined to throw a wrench into the plans for the preserve.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

Rep. Sosnowski files new legislation, urges Chicago Bears move to suburbs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Joe Sosnowski has filed two different pieces of legislation urging the Chicago Bears to move north to Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, Ill. The first resolution says all transactions for the move should remain private. This means requests from local or state governments wouldn’t...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Roscoe, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Freeport, IL
Rockford, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com

Clients claim Loves Park animal clinic not submitting vaccine records

Winnebago County pet owners are voicing their concerns after receiving a letter in the mail. Clients claim Loves Park animal clinic not submitting …. Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center …. Barricaded subject in Rockford. Good time to be a Roscoe realtor, bad time to be …. Utility financial...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford's weekly yard waste pickup begins

Weekly yard waste pickup began for Rockford area residents on Monday. Details in murder of Davonte Simmons on Pleasant …. 4 suspects tried to rob Pleasant View murder victim …. President Biden clarifies Putin remarks. 3 dead in pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania. Rockford non-profit helping with healthcare...
ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

Skateland changes policy, will start allowing Milwaukee teens inside

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Skateland in Waukesha is changing its policy regarding Milwaukee teens, following public outcry this week. After two Black Milwaukee teenage girls were not allowed inside the indoor skate rink on Saturday, the owner told the mother of one of the girls it was because they do not allow any teens from Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Badger softball excited to host Indiana this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in nearly 3 years Badger softball will play a game at Goodman Diamond with fans in the stands. Wisconsin (18-7, 3-0) welcomes in Indiana (18-8, 1-2) for a 3-game series starting Friday at 3:00 p.m. AN UNDEFEATED START. UW started off Big...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Time#World Record#Northern Illinois#Niu#Blood#College#Ukrainian#Rock Valley College#Rockford Good
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police arrest attempted murder suspect

Rockford Police arrested a man that they said is responsible for an attempted murder last year. Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center …. Good time to be a Roscoe realtor, bad time to be …. Utility financial help for Illinois residents. Illinois debating rent for government benefits. More senior...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stellantis announces Belvidere workforce reduction

Automaker Stellantis announced Monday that it would be laying off more employees at its Belvidere Assembly Plant beginning in May. Stellantis announces Belvidere workforce reduction. Details in murder of Davonte Simmons on Pleasant …. 4 suspects tried to rob Pleasant View murder victim …. President Biden clarifies Putin remarks. 3...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Byron Bank scam has residents losing thousands of dollars

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department issued a new scam warning for customers at Byron Bank. Janesville drug suspect causes head-on crash with …. NIU students attempting to make world’s largest paper …. Warrant issued in Chicago suburb mall shooting. Crime rising in Rockford, but domestic violence is …. Trial...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Suspect arrested after 10-hour Rockford standoff, car chase

Rockford Police say a suspect is in custody after a 10-hour standoff with police on Eggleston Court, followed by a chase to Belvidere. Suspect arrested after 10-hour Rockford standoff, …. Man accused of killing Tammy Tracey released on bail. Roscoe police, firefighters compete in blood drive. Graduates complete Rockford poverty...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WMBD/WYZZ

Chiefs Hit Peoria Next Week, Start Playing at Dozer Park Soon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — So the weather has been less than summer-like this week. In fact, it’s been down right winter-like in central Illinois. But there’s some news that might warm you up. Peoria Chiefs baseball is just over a week away. And the team will play at Dozer Park in less than two week. […]
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy