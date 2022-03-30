First Alert Forecast: County Fair Weather!

Mainly dry and quiet weather into the end week. Another chance for widespread Valley rain and mountain snow this weekend followed by breezy to windy conditions. A ridge of high pressure builds in briefly to bring the return of dry and warmer temperatures for today. By Thursday the flow over the Pacific starts to become more zonal with a mainly dry weak shortwave moving through the northern part of the forecast area. There might be enough moisture to produce some snow flurries or drizzle over the higher elevations and increased cloud cover should help cool temperatures a little.

