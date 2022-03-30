ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 1st and Burleigh, 2 arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are in police custody following a police pursuit and crash that ended near 1st and Burleigh on Tuesday afternoon, March 29. Officials say around 4:30...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 7

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

14-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 67th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired near 67th and Keefe Monday evening, March 21. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening after the shooting around 6 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Wright shooting: Milwaukee mother, son charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother and son are charged in connection with a shooting incident that happened near 34th and Wright on Thursday, March 17. The accused are 21-year-old Keyshawn Lewis and 41-year-old Latasha Murdo. They face the following counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts - Lewis) Bail jumping-felony...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

18-year-old charged in stolen vehicle crash that caused Beltline backups appears in court

MADISON, Wis. — One of the six teens taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline Friday evening made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Avion Howard, 18, faces a felony charge of driving or operating a vehicle without consent and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, online court records show. The court...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting spree on Milwaukee's south side; 24-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting spree that happened on the city's south side. The accused is Giovanni Fields. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded late on Feb. 21 to a report...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

41-year-old Greenfield man killed in overnight Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Greenfield man who was shot overnight. It happened near 79th and Fiebrantz around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. According to police a 41-year-old Greenfield man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Gregory Fabian, sustained fatal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
US News and World Report

Police Investigating Quadruple Shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee that took place early Sunday morning. The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting occurred about 4:31 a.m. Someone opened fire during an argument at a party. Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy