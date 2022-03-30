One hurt after bullet strikes South Side elementary school

CHICAGO — Gunfire struck a South Side elementary school Tuesday afternoon amid a drive-by shooting, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., at least one bullet pierced a classroom at Thomas A. Hendricks Community School.

No one inside the building was injured. A man was struck by a bullet while driving near the school, however. Police say the shooting victim was seated in the passenger side of a vehicle when a gray-colored Audi pulled alongside and someone from inside opened fire.

According to police, the 24-year-old was driven to Saint Bernard Hospital and was initially reported to be in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

