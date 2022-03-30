LaTorre brothers set to make history at Augusta

The world has been on alert across the last few days as we wait for Tiger Woods to announce whether he will play the 2022 Masters at Augusta National. After rumors swirled across the last week given Woods was seen practicing at his home course of Medalist in South Florida, he has now been spotted in Augusta, Georgia, after taking a flight to the site of the Masters.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A filmmaker debuted a documentary Sunday that’s centered around Augusta. People got to see “Finding Home — a Journey Through Augusta’s 20th Century Past” at the Imperial Theatre. Work on the film began in 1999 and continued until last year. More...
AUGUSTA, Ga. - After two years away, the Irish American Heritage Society is pleased to present the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade. It will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday on Broad Street in downtown Augusta. The parade will feature music and entertainment from Richmond County schools, floats from various...
Tiger Woods has offered a further hint that he may make a sensational return to competitive golf at the Masters by completing a practice round at Augusta.Woods has not played a high-level tournament since suffering major leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021.The 15-time major champion was last week included on the start list for a tournament he has won five times, but it was thought that he may withdraw with a hilly course in Georgia perhaps not best suited for his return to the highest level.Yet Woods was able to complete a round with his son Charlie...
The 2022 Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6. Let’s get you prepared with everything you need to know. The 2022 Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, during the week of April 4. The tournament itself begins on Thursday, April 7, and continues until Sunday, April 10.
Masters trials for Tiger Woods who, with a private jet departed from Florida, arrived in Georgia, together with his son Charlie, to test his physical conditions in view of the 86th edition of the coveted tournament, scheduled from 7 to 10 April in Augusta . Tiger Woods, field test. A...
EVANS, Ga. – Ashley Menne was originally scheduled to tee off at 9:42 a.m. ET for Thursday’s second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. However, inclement weather delayed tee times seven-and-a-half hours, pushing Menne’s first tee ball to 5:12 p.m. So, while nearly all the...
EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- All eyes are on Augusta as the third annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins Wednesday morning. This morning, the top women’s amateur golfers in the world will be teeing off. The first two rounds, Wednesday and Thursday, will be played at Champions Retreat in Evans....
AUGUSTA, Ga. — It's no secret it's the dream of every golfer to play at Augusta National, a holy grail that precious few non-pros ever get the chance to do. But just how far would they go to fulfill that dream?. According to one survey, many would be willing...
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- California teen Anna Davis birdied the par-5 closing hole at Champions Retreat and shared the lead with Alabama sophomore Benedetta Moresco of Italy at 2-under 70 on a tough, windy start on Wednesday to the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Only five players in the elite field of...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The top 80 youth golfers in the nation from the ages 7 to 15 will compete at the Drive, Chip and Putt competition on Sunday at Augusta National on the eve of The Masters golf tournament. For one Port St. Lucie girl, it's becoming a family tradition.
AUGUSTA, Ga.—Save the cake and candles, because there’s no birthday gift that can beat what Paula Schulz-Hanssen gave herself. Schulz-Hanssen—one of Germany’s top amateurs who is committed to Arizona State—triumphed in a four-hole, four-for-one sudden death playoff following a rain-delayed second round at Champions Retreat Friday to earn the final spot for the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students from Galway Central School District’s Joseph Henry Elementary School are headed to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals. The finals will be in Iowa from May 25 through 28. The team won first place in the Spontaneous competition and second place Overall...
