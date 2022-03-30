ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

LaTorre brothers set to make history at Augusta

NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Capital Region has seen it's fair share of...

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Decades in the making, documentary puts focus on Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A filmmaker debuted a documentary Sunday that’s centered around Augusta. People got to see “Finding Home — a Journey Through Augusta’s 20th Century Past” at the Imperial Theatre. Work on the film began in 1999 and continued until last year. More...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

St. Patrick’s Day parade makes a return to Augusta this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - After two years away, the Irish American Heritage Society is pleased to present the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade. It will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday on Broad Street in downtown Augusta. The parade will feature music and entertainment from Richmond County schools, floats from various...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Tiger Woods completes practice round at Augusta one week before Masters

Tiger Woods has offered a further hint that he may make a sensational return to competitive golf at the Masters by completing a practice round at Augusta.Woods has not played a high-level tournament since suffering major leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021.The 15-time major champion was last week included on the start list for a tournament he has won five times, but it was thought that he may withdraw with a hilly course in Georgia perhaps not best suited for his return to the highest level.Yet Woods was able to complete a round with his son Charlie...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
AOL Corp

2022 Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta: Dates, Players, Location

The 2022 Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6. Let’s get you prepared with everything you need to know. The 2022 Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, during the week of April 4. The tournament itself begins on Thursday, April 7, and continues until Sunday, April 10.
AUGUSTA, GA
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, a field test for Augusta Masters

Masters trials for Tiger Woods who, with a private jet departed from Florida, arrived in Georgia, together with his son Charlie, to test his physical conditions in view of the 86th edition of the coveted tournament, scheduled from 7 to 10 April in Augusta . Tiger Woods, field test. A...
GOLF
WATE

ANWA influencing young women to play golf

EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- All eyes are on Augusta as the third annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins Wednesday morning. This morning, the top women’s amateur golfers in the world will be teeing off. The first two rounds, Wednesday and Thursday, will be played at Champions Retreat in Evans....
EVANS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augusta National#The Drive Chip
WPBF News 25

Port St. Lucie teen looks to shine at Augusta National

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The top 80 youth golfers in the nation from the ages 7 to 15 will compete at the Drive, Chip and Putt competition on Sunday at Augusta National on the eve of The Masters golf tournament. For one Port St. Lucie girl, it's becoming a family tradition.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
NEWS10 ABC

Patroons push past Lightning at home

Patroons beat Lightning 97-90. Rotterdam and DEC stand opposed on town water conservation. Gillibrand pushing for lower prescription drug prices.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Schulz-Hanssen wins 4-for-1 playoff on birthday for last spot in Augusta National Women's Amateur final round

AUGUSTA, Ga.—Save the cake and candles, because there’s no birthday gift that can beat what Paula Schulz-Hanssen gave herself. Schulz-Hanssen—one of Germany’s top amateurs who is committed to Arizona State—triumphed in a four-hole, four-for-one sudden death playoff following a rain-delayed second round at Champions Retreat Friday to earn the final spot for the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
AUGUSTA, GA
NEWS10 ABC

Galway students to compete in Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students from Galway Central School District’s Joseph Henry Elementary School are headed to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals. The finals will be in Iowa from May 25 through 28. The team won first place in the Spontaneous competition and second place Overall...
GALWAY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy