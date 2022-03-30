LaTorre brothers set to make history at Augusta

Tiger Woods has offered a further hint that he may make a sensational return to competitive golf at the Masters by completing a practice round at Augusta.Woods has not played a high-level tournament since suffering major leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021.The 15-time major champion was last week included on the start list for a tournament he has won five times, but it was thought that he may withdraw with a hilly course in Georgia perhaps not best suited for his return to the highest level.Yet Woods was able to complete a round with his son Charlie...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO