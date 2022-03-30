ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Mississippi couple charged with capital murder in baby’s starvation death

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahOMW_0etjSkFr00

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi couple has been charged with capital murder in the October 2021 starvation death of their 5-month-old daughter.

According to the indictment, 20-year-old Kendra Beck and 23-year-old Takoda Miller of Poplarville were arrested March 22 after investigators determined the couple “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly starved five-month-old Kairi Beck of the nourishments needed to sustain life or growth,” WLOX reported.

First responders arrived at the couple’s home in October 2021 to find the infant, whom Beck and Miller said refused to eat, unresponsive. The child later died at an area hospital, and starvation was determined to be her cause of death, the Picayune Item reported.

According to the newspaper, the couple was also charged with felony child neglect after an older child, estimated to be about 18 months old, was determined to be neglected and abused. Child Protective Services took immediate custody of the older child, who has since been placed in foster care, following the emergency call.

Meanwhile, the indictment alleges that Beck and Miller deprived the toddler – who was infested with lice, covered in feces and suffered severe diaper rash – of food, clothing, shelter, health care or supervision, “resulting in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health,” WLOX reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte

83K+

Followers

93K+

Posts

24M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Picayune, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Poplarville, MS
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starvation#Foster Parents#Capital Murder#Child Protective Services#Wlox#The Picayune Item#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Man sentenced to 100 years in grandson's beating death

A Montana man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 12-year-old grandson in February 2020.James Sasser Jr., of West Yellowstone, had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.“I should have been a protector. I wasn’t. I failed,” Sasser said during the sentencing hearing. “I failed my kids, all of them. Their lives are destroyed, (Alex’s mother’s) life is destroyed … I deserve whatever you do.”Prosecutors have depicted Patricia Batts — Sasser's wife and Alex's grandmother — as the leader of the abuse, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

‘Inside The Devil’s House’: A Killer Cuts A Baby Out Of An Expectant Mother’s Womb

Skidmore, Missouri is known for its small town charms, but 18 years ago, it became the scene of an unthinkable crime that still makes seasoned authorities tear up. On December 16, 2004, Becky Harper, the mother of 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnet, made an anguished call to 911 at 3:30 p.m.. Harper said her daughter, who was eight months pregnant, was at home on the floor and that “it looks like her stomach had exploded.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Wisconsin man gets life in killing, dismemberment of parents

A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence.Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending a technical college. Prosecutors said it was one in a web of lies he told about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
83K+
Followers
93K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy