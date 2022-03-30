ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Brother Martin walks-off John Curtis to remain undefeated in Catholic League play

By Richie Mills
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — With two runners on in the bottom of the 7th inning, Brother Martin junior Eli Booth roped a single down the first base line to score the game winning run against John Curtis Tuesday night at Kirsch-Rooney.

The Crusaders were up, 4-0 when the Patriots strung together a 4-run inning in the top of the 5th frame.

Timely defense and great pitching would take us to the bottom of the 7th inning where the Crusaders would pull through.

Here is Eli Booth and head coach Jeff Lupo after the game:

With a 5-4 win tonight, Brother Martin wins its seventh game in a row and its fourth consecutive Catholic League contest.

The Crusaders opened district with a sweep of defending Division I state champion, Jesuit, and followed that up with a sweep of John Curtis this week.

Brother Martin improves to 15-4 on the season, 4-0 in district play.

They will be back in action Saturday against St. Charles Catholic.

Complete highlights and postgame reaction of tonight’s game will be featured on Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College, Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels and Delgado head baseball coach Joe Scheuermann will recap the exciting week of baseball across our area.

